We've got your Friday plans covered! ⁣ Come by the winery for 21+ extended evening hours or during the daytime to enjoy these wo…

Click here to read the full article. AirYacht may not have the most original moniker, but the new concept is undeniably inventive. Envisioned by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, the new two-in-one vessel comprises a luxe 197-foot superyacht and a giant 656-foot blimp that together enable cruising in either the skies or seas. The Swiss outfit that created it, which is also called AirYacht, says the two vessels can also be separated and used independently for even more versatility. The detachable balloon, known as the “airship,” is currently powered by a hybrid propulsion system, though the team hopes it will run exclusively...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO