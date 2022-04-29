ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-draft Day 2 open thread

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft continues tonight with Rounds 2-3 kicking off in Las...

www.cincyjungle.com

Cincy Jungle

What I Learned From the Bengals via Draft 2022

One of the things that buying a first home teaches you is compromise -- you ususally aren't in the financial situation that you'll be in in 5 or 10 years -- and it's unlikely you got everything you wanted. Either the yard is too small, the neighborhood isn't right, the commute is too far, you don't have enough bathrooms, the kitchen is outdated, you didn't get a garage, etc. But, there's nothing like living in a home that teaches you, "Ok, when I do this again, this is what I'm goiing to do differently." You also have to make a choice on what you're going to spend on in Home #2. You'll probably be better off financially -- but you're still making trade-offs on what you get.
Cincy Jungle

VERSATILITY IS KEY

Feels good, not to panic. We landed the most versatile DB in the draft, sitting back. We also landed the most physical (yet versatile) DB with a (baby) trade up. Then we turn around and take a flier on a versatile DL that I don't even know. So what? We (the Bengals) are changing the game, that's what.
Cincy Jungle

Best available players in Day 3 of the NFL Draft

It was all defense for the Cincinnati Bengals over the first two days of the NFL Draft. They double-dipped into the secondary, drafting Michigan safety Dax Hill in Round 1 and Cam Taylor-Britt in Round 2. With their 3rd Round pick, the Bengals added versatile Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals exercise fifth-year option on Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year option of left tackle Jonah Williams. He is now under contract through the 2023 season. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news first on Friday. The Bengals have yet to officially make an announcement. The fifth-year option is set to be worth...
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals Day 2 selections

The Cincinnati Bengals spent Day 2 continuing to add athletic prospects on defense to go along with first-round selection Michigan safety Dax Hill. The theme is extremely clear. This defense doesn’t want to get out paced by some of these AFC teams that have added a number of speedsters.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals finish off 2022 draft class with Jeffrey Gunter

With the 252nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals picked Coastal Carolina edge defender Jeffrey Gunter. This was the Bengals’ final selection of their 2022 draft class. Gunter was given a Round 5-6 grade by NFL.com, so this is nice value to wrap up this year’s...
Cincy Jungle

Analysis on new Bengals edge defender Jeffrey Gunter

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the 2022 NFL Draft the way they started it, by adding versatile defensive talent. With the 252nd selection, they selected Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter. What Gunter brings to the Bengals. In a word: tools. Gunter is a big, strong, long, athletic player. He has...
