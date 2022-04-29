Partly sunny with a high near 70 today

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the break between systems today. You’ll be able to get outside and take in some mild temps for the first Monday of May. Showers and storms return Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy, and a stronger storm will be possible with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be the beginning of an active weather pattern that will carry us into the first half of the weekend.

