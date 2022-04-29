ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Love & the lottery: Couple who played scratchers on first date win Minnesota $66.9M Mega Millions drawing

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z55Kx_0fO1WodG00

(NEXSTAR) — A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the state’s latest Mega Millions winners.

On the first day the Minnesota Lottery sold scratch tickets back in 1990, the couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, went on their first date. They had pizza and played scratch tickets.

Now, almost 32 years to the exact day of their first date, the married couple has claimed the roughly $66.9 million Mega Millions prize, according to a news release .

For many years, the wife, dubbed “Ms. Lottery Winner” in the release, has been playing the same numbers — sometimes changing a number or two — for many years. When the numbers for the April 12 Mega Millions drawing were called (2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17), the woman didn’t need her ticket to know she had won.

Lawrence couple wins $25,000 from lottery scratcher ticket

She admitted to rechecking the numbers a few times, and did, thankfully, have her ticket.

The next day, she and her husband did go to work as usual — but they aren’t just going to stash their winnings. Their plans for the influx of cash include buying a house and a car and traveling.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010.

Lottery winners have been finding some special luck recently.

One Iowa man recently credited a mistake in how his ticket was printed for helping him win the $1 million Mega Millions prize earlier this month.

In California, a woman said, “some rude person” bumped into her while she was selecting the scratch-off games she wanted from a machine, causing her to punch in the wrong number. That ticket ended up paying off — she won the top prize of $10 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#The Lottery#Drawing#Love#Nexstar#Minnesota Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Andover man grateful family is safe after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man is grateful that his family is safe after a tornado touched down in the city last night and “affected about 1,000 structures.” James Gardner, who lives in Andover, recalls rain and hail falling around 8:30 p.m. Friday night before things got quiet. He recalls his son, Zach Gardner, […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Kingman wrestling team helps out coach impacted by Andover Tornado

ANDOVER, Kan (KSNW) – Rescue and recovery efforts have now turned into clean-up efforts as hundreds of people work to pick up what’s left of their homes and businesses. Since Saturday morning, the Kingman wrestling team, as well as some teachers and staff from Kingman, have dedicated their weekend to help out one of their […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy