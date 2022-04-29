Dax Hill …a great pick

“One of the steals of the draft so far,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. said after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted former Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. “Should have gone 10 or 15 picks earlier.”
The Cincinnati Bengals have already had an interesting Draft. After a run to the Super Bowl that was far from lucky, a team bursting with talent said it could go in a lot of different directions with its first round pick, and did just that. Taking Daxton Hill is precisely...
As is tradition, immediately before selecting Daxton Hill with the 31st overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, gave him a call to let him know he was their man. Hill, a star defensive back with the Michigan Wolverines, was in Tulsa, Oklahoma with family and friends....
The Houston Texans completed their second draft in the Nick Caserio era. The wheeling-and-dealing general manager acquired nine rookies to add to the roster. According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans earned a B-plus grade for their draft class. Derek Stingley was regarded as a decent pick at No. 3 overall in Round 1.
