Dax Hill …a great pick

3 things make this a fantastic pick. His versatility, his athleticism, and...

Daxton Hill looks like a true steal of the Draft

“One of the steals of the draft so far,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. said after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted former Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. “Should have gone 10 or 15 picks earlier.”
A look at 5 potential Round 2 targets for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have already had an interesting Draft. After a run to the Super Bowl that was far from lucky, a team bursting with talent said it could go in a lot of different directions with its first round pick, and did just that. Taking Daxton Hill is precisely...
WATCH Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor and Daxton Hill celebrate draft call

As is tradition, immediately before selecting Daxton Hill with the 31st overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, gave him a call to let him know he was their man. Hill, a star defensive back with the Michigan Wolverines, was in Tulsa, Oklahoma with family and friends....
