SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may notice a Route 66 theme if you use Google this weekend. The search engine is celebrating a a significant date in the history of Route 66. On this date 96 years ago, the name “U.S. 66″ was first proposed for the cross-country route. Historians say Springfield, Missouri is recognized as the “Birthplace of Route 66″ based on activities and events that happened that day.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO