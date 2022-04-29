ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

James Corden to leave CBS in 2023

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We5m9_0fO1VZJ200
James Corden will leave CBS and his spot as host of The late Late Show with James Corden in 2023. CBS

Carpool Karaoke is running out of gas.

James Corden, who has been a CBS late-show host since taking over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, has come up with an exit strategy to leave late night.

He has signed on for one more year to keep him on CBS until 2023, and then will walk away from a show that has been very successful.

Carpool Karaoke is just one of the popular segments on the show. His upbeat personality and his skill in interacting with guests also made the show popular. He also had a good time interacting with people on his staff.

Not many in America had heard of the British actor when he was named to take over the time slot following David Letterman. But he quickly became a star.

“It’s such a hard decision to leave because I’m immensely proud of the show,” Corden said in a press release. “I’m excited to have extended for one more year.”

Corden had other duties for CBS, such as hosting the Tony Awards, so he will be difficult to replace.

Carpool Karaoke featured Corden singing with celebrities such as Paul McCartney in his car, something that evolved into its own prime-time show.

Corden gave CBS a late-night boost. It will be difficult for the network to find someone who can duplicate that.

Bowl season

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has never had to worry about TV exposure. He seems to be everywhere these days, from “Manningcasts” to beer commercials.

One of his strengths is also as a game show host along with his brother Cooper. Last summer the pair hosted “College Bowl” and it was one of the hits of the season.

That’s why NBC has decided to bring the show back for a second season. While NBC did not announce the starting date, it did announce that “College Bowl” will be back and that Peyton and Cooper will be back. The joking between the Manning Brothers, which played a key role in the first season, also will return.

The main focus is the competition between the top students in the nation as they compete for scholarships.

The joking between the brothers, however, takes some of the pressure off the contestants,

Columbia University is the defending champ. In the college football playoffs, it’s difficult to beat those SEC schools. In the “College Bowl,” however, it’s tough to beat those Ivy League schools.

‘Survivor’ scores

Reality shows dominated TV viewing Wednesday. The big dog of the ratings battle was “Survivor,” which checked in with an audience of 5.772 million viewers — one of its best nights of the season — to take the top spot. “Survivor” also was No. 1 in the adult 18-to-49 adult category, giving the show two trophies in one night.

Another reality show, “The Masked Singer,’ was next, which racked up an audience of 4.1 million viewers.

The three shows that normally dominate the Wednesday ratings — NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.,” were in repeats for the second straight week and didn’t reach the 4 million viewer mark.

In the cable portion of the ratings, the top slots were owned by the NBA Playoffs and pro wrestling. The show that made the biggest breakthrough was “Real Housewives of Orange County,” which finished fifth.

It seems that the Housewives have their ups and downs, but they still have their drawing power.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Will CBS pick a woman to succeed James Corden as The Late Late Show host?

The Late Shift author Bill Carter tweeted in response to Corden announcing he was exiting late-night in 2023 after eight years, "I was sure CBS would choose woman last time" but "James popped up. I'd never HEARD of him." As Chloe Stilwell notes, network late-night has been full of men, particularly white men. Joan Rivers briefly hosted a show on Fox in the 1980s and Wanda Sykes briefly had a Saturday-night show on Fox in 2009. More recently, Lilly Singh had A Little Late on NBC after Late Night with Seth Meyers. "The problem there though is that NBC attempted to add another late-night show to an already overcrowded field, instead of giving one of the existing late-night hosting spots to a woman — which is where Corden’s open role leaves a perfect place for a woman to finally take over," says Stillwell. "Amber Ruffin currently hosts a late-night show on Peacock, and she would be a worthy contender to move over to CBS’s (late-night) opening. Other comics like Nikki Glaser, Ziwe, Ilana Glazer, Ali Wong, and Whitney Cummings would all be excellent in the role. There are so many adept, funny women who would revolutionize late-night television — and it’s about time a major network gave one of them the chance."
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Nba Playoffs#Chicago Med#Chicago Pd#British
Decider.com

When is Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show? Everything to Know

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’: Watch His Greatest Viral Videos As Host Plans Late-Night Exit

Click here to read the full article. James Corden has gone viral regularly since he started hosting The Late Late Show in 2015. With the news, broken exclusively by Deadline, that Corden will be leaving the show in 2023, having signed a one-year extension, we look back at some of his finest moments. Carpool Karaoke Based on a Red Nose Day sketch that Corden initiated in the UK, Carpool Karaoke is by far The Late Late Show’s biggest breakout moment. It was also adapted as a standalone series for Apple before the tech giant got into the originals game. The segment has featured...
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
359
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy