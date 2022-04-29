James Corden to leave CBS in 2023

James Corden will leave CBS and his spot as host of The late Late Show with James Corden in 2023. CBS

Carpool Karaoke is running out of gas.

James Corden, who has been a CBS late-show host since taking over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, has come up with an exit strategy to leave late night.

He has signed on for one more year to keep him on CBS until 2023, and then will walk away from a show that has been very successful.

Carpool Karaoke is just one of the popular segments on the show. His upbeat personality and his skill in interacting with guests also made the show popular. He also had a good time interacting with people on his staff.

Not many in America had heard of the British actor when he was named to take over the time slot following David Letterman. But he quickly became a star.

“It’s such a hard decision to leave because I’m immensely proud of the show,” Corden said in a press release. “I’m excited to have extended for one more year.”

Corden had other duties for CBS, such as hosting the Tony Awards, so he will be difficult to replace.

Carpool Karaoke featured Corden singing with celebrities such as Paul McCartney in his car, something that evolved into its own prime-time show.

Corden gave CBS a late-night boost. It will be difficult for the network to find someone who can duplicate that.

Bowl season

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has never had to worry about TV exposure. He seems to be everywhere these days, from “Manningcasts” to beer commercials.

One of his strengths is also as a game show host along with his brother Cooper. Last summer the pair hosted “College Bowl” and it was one of the hits of the season.

That’s why NBC has decided to bring the show back for a second season. While NBC did not announce the starting date, it did announce that “College Bowl” will be back and that Peyton and Cooper will be back. The joking between the Manning Brothers, which played a key role in the first season, also will return.

The main focus is the competition between the top students in the nation as they compete for scholarships.

The joking between the brothers, however, takes some of the pressure off the contestants,

Columbia University is the defending champ. In the college football playoffs, it’s difficult to beat those SEC schools. In the “College Bowl,” however, it’s tough to beat those Ivy League schools.

‘Survivor’ scores

Reality shows dominated TV viewing Wednesday. The big dog of the ratings battle was “Survivor,” which checked in with an audience of 5.772 million viewers — one of its best nights of the season — to take the top spot. “Survivor” also was No. 1 in the adult 18-to-49 adult category, giving the show two trophies in one night.

Another reality show, “The Masked Singer,’ was next, which racked up an audience of 4.1 million viewers.

The three shows that normally dominate the Wednesday ratings — NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.,” were in repeats for the second straight week and didn’t reach the 4 million viewer mark.

In the cable portion of the ratings, the top slots were owned by the NBA Playoffs and pro wrestling. The show that made the biggest breakthrough was “Real Housewives of Orange County,” which finished fifth.

It seems that the Housewives have their ups and downs, but they still have their drawing power.