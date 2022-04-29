ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas rancher offers Elon Musk free land for Twitter headquarters

By Tahera Rahman, Nexstar Media Wire
SCHWERTNER, Texas ( KXAN ) — One central Texas rancher wants Elon Musk to move his newest venture to the area, and he’s offering his own property as bait.

Jim Schwertner is president and CEO of Schwertner Farms Inc. , which runs Capitol Land & Livestock east of Jarrell, Texas.

Schwertner said the company is one of the largest livestock brokers in the United States — and he wants some of the land to become the new headquarters for Twitter.

“Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner tweeted on Tuesday.

With over 20,000 acres across both Bell and Williamson counties, Schwertner said Musk could have his pick of which 100 acres to plant Twitter.

“We think this is a place to have new technology,” Schwertner said. “This has always been a rural area for agriculture, but it’s changing fast. And so we thought why not let Elon Musk be the catalyst to make it happen?”

Schwertner thinks the move would be a mutual win.

“We have a lot of land. This area is really growing. We have affordable housing, and I thought it’d be an excellent opportunity for him and for us,” Schwertner said.

He’s also a big fan of Musk’s.

“Elon Musk is the greatest thing that ever happened to Texas and central Texas,” Schwertner said. “When he came here from California and brought SpaceX and Tesla, and then The Boring Company, it’s a big boom for Texas and central Texas.”

Precinct 4 Williamson County Comissioner Russ Boles said Schwertner is “more than just a rancher.”

“Jim is a successful businessman and someone who can deliver on his 100-acre offer,” he said

Boles said the county “can give them a good business environment,” pointing to their recent deal with Samsung.

Will Elon Musk bring Twitter to Texas? Some hope so

Twitter’s current headquarters is in San Francisco, California, but Musk’s purchase of the social media platform on Monday has prompted a wave of support to move to Texas.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted from his campaign account on Monday.

Musk has recently dubbed Texas home for some of his other companies, including Tesla in Travis County and The Boring Company in Pflugerville .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37V78c_0fO1VXXa00
    One Central Texas rancher wants Elon Musk to move his newest venture here. He’s offering his own property as bait. Jim Schwertner is president and CEO of Schwertner Farms Inc, which runs Capitol Land and Livestock east of Jarrell. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)
“It’s no surprise that there is speculation about Elon Musk moving Twitter’s headquarters to one of, if not the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, especially after having already announced relocating Tesla here,” Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told KXAN earlier this week.

Huffman cited the area’s talent pipeline and education system and a “dynamic live/work culture” as reasons why companies have been looking to expand or relocate offices to the Austin area.

Economist Matt Patton agrees.

“Over the last few years, we’ve obviously demonstrated that this is a good place to be in the tech world,” said Patton, executive vice president of Angelou Economics.

He said while most of Twitter’s employees are still working from home or in a hybrid-model and may not necessarily move to central Texas if the HQ does, the move would trigger other companies to the Austin metro area.

“Some of those downstream suppliers that might want to come with Twitter,” he said. “From Apple to Oracle — Dell obviously in Round Rock — that’s just another big name out there saying, ‘Yes, this is where we call home.'”

Elon Musk tweets he’s buying Coca-Cola next to ‘put the cocaine back in’

Patton and Boles acknowledge some change will be needed, such as more infrastructure, but Boles said it would be “no more challenges than normal.”

“We’re always working on infrastucture. That’s one of the big issues in central Texas, if not the state,” he said.

“We’re ready for some diversity in our community, and I think the time is right,” Schwertner said.

Still, Schwertner has received no word yet on whether his 76-year-old farm will be shepherded toward tech.

“No phone call yet, but I’m standing by,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Family of woman charged in deadly crash suing SPI bars, 7-Eleven

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 7-Eleven, Louie’s Backyard, and Laguna Bob are facing a lawsuit from the family of a child who died in a crash where her mother is accused of drunk driving. An ongoing lawsuit in Cameron County court was brought forward by the grandmother of a child who died in a May […]
Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
This Mexican Bar Claims To Be Birthplace of the Margarita

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) — The Kentucky Club, reputed to be the oldest bar in this border city, survived the Covid-19 pandemic and is again welcoming customers eager to imbibe margaritas in the establishment where the Mexican cocktail par excellence was ostensibly invented. The Kentucky opened its...
Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
