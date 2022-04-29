ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kx6NM_0fO1VUtP00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Food sales tax bill passes in Kansas House, heads to Gov. Kelly’s desk

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

One person injured in southwest Kansas plane crash

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane crashed in Hamilton County in southwest Kansas on Thursday, injuring the pilot. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fixed-wing, single-engine Superior Culver LFA plane had taken off from the Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal Airport shortly before noon. The KHP said the plane lost power, and the pilot tried to […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Flipped vehicle on Highway 75 slows morning commute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Highway 75 north of Topeka has traffic slowing for emergency vehicles in the northbound lane Thursday morning. The crash happened at NW 70th Street and Highway 75. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News the call came in at 6:25 a.m. as a major injury. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Race Car#Wpri#Kansas House#Scottie Hazel#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Substance in college water cooler was line paint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lindsborg Police Department has completed some of its investigation into the report that someone tampered with a water cooler at the Bethany College vs. Kansas Wesleyan University baseball doubleheader Sunday. A post on social media claimed someone put paint thinner in the cooler that the KWU team was using. Both […]
LINDSBORG, KS
KSNT News

City of Andover provides tornado impact update

ANDOVER, KS (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town. The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed. The National Weather […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested at motel, faces gun, drug charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals working with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a Topeka motel on Wednesday, capturing a 32-year-old male. The sheriff’s office reported that information about the whereabouts of Martwan L. Cay, 32, led deputies to a motel in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Cay, 32, […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Taxation
KSNT News

Chiefs trade up for Washington State cornerback

LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs were slated to pick at the 29th and 30th spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, but that changed in the middle of the round. Kansas City traded up to select Trent McDuffie, a cornerback from Washington State. McDuffie is a 5-foot-11 defensive back from […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations’ chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the atrocities visited on towns like Bucha where evidence of mass killings of civilians was […]
POLITICS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo giraffe being watched through injury

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A giraffe at the Topeka Zoo is being watched carefully after being plagued with an injury for years. Abi, a 9-year-old reticulated giraffe, is being watched during her recovery process following an injury in 2019. In 2019, Abi injured her left front fetlock which is a joint similar to a human’s ankle. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka cancelled due to severe weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas basketball team’s plans to visit the Capital City as part of their Barnstorming Tour have been cancelled. A 27 News reporter spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes, on Thursday who reported that the planned stop in Topeka has been […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy