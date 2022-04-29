ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlo Ancelotti to pick strong side with Real Madrid on brink of title

By Alex Kirkland, Rodrigo Faez
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlo Ancelotti said he will pick a strong Real Madrid team this weekend hoping to celebrate a LaLiga title win, despite facing a Champions League semifinal second leg with Manchester City just four days later. Madrid's 15-point lead over Barcelona and Sevilla at the top of the league table...

www.espn.com

Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
BBC

I’ve loved every minute of being at this club- Lampard

Frank Lampard said he has "loved every minute" of being in charge at Everton after being asked whether he would stay as manager next season should the Toffees be relegated. Everton have six games left and go into Sunday's home fixture against Chelsea two points behind 17th-place Burnley, but with a match in hand. Lampard made it clear he is determined to keep the club in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Notebook: Barça to leave Camp Nou for renovation; Araujo renewal; Mbappe gets French votes; Milan sale update

As we approach the end of another week in European soccer which has included Manchester City and Real Madrid's sensational seven-goal thriller in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and some wild Europa League and Europa Conference League action (all on Paramount+), we make sure that nothing escaped your notice. From Ronald Araujo's new Barcelona contract to Kylian Mbappe receiving French presidential votes, we have your covered for those hard-to-reach stories.
UEFA
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton's spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham's main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal's bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title on Saturday with four games to spare after a 4-0 home win over Espanyol fuelled by two goals from Rodrygo. With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can now turn their full attention to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they will need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game last week to advance to another European final.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
ESPN

Sevilla's LaLiga title hopes ended by 1-1 draw with Cadiz

Sevilla's slim hopes of winning the LaLiga title ended on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Cadiz. Sevilla are second in the table on 64 points and with four games left, they can no longer overhaul Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Real have 78 points and also have a game in hand.
UEFA
BBC

Women's Super League: Chelsea inch closer to title with win at Birmingham

Chelsea kept the Women's Super League title race in their own hands with a nervy win at Birmingham. Pernille Harder's 71st-minute penalty ensured victory for Emma Hayes' side at St Andrew's. Without a shot on target in the first half, Chelsea improved somewhat in the second but struggled to make...
WORLD
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich City

There are times when dull is something a little more than the some of its parts. The Triscuit is a good example — it’s bone dry and arguably dangerous to eat without a drink handy, but it’s also surprisingly good. That’s how the Leicester City match felt last week. After four weeks of loses, we have a 0-0 draw, and a remarkably dull one at that — it was glorious. Moving on to this week, we have a Dean Smith lead Norwich City coming to town. Smith should receive a warm welcome from the Villa faithful, he deserves as much. The Canaries he leads into action, on the other hand, are less praise-worthy, but still capable of pulling off a win. Among the last three matches, they’ve bested fellow relegation candidate Burnley 2-0 at home, lost at Manchester United 3-2, and lost at home to Newcastle United 3-0. Players to watch for include midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, left midfielder and former Villa target Milot Rashica, forward Teemu Pukki, and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bayern Munich facing scrutiny for players' Ibiza party trip

BERLIN --  Bayern Munich players are facing criticism and scrutiny for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up. Bayern clinched its 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with a lackluster display in Mainz on Saturday. The Bavarian powerhouse was fortunate not to lose by more as Mainz hit the goal-frame four times in a dominant performance.
SOCCER
ESPN

FIFA punishes Senegal for fan disorder, lasers at Salah

ZURICH --  FIFA fined Senegals soccer federation 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) on Monday for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout. Salahs face was a blur of vivid green light when he prepared to take...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Uncontested: Benzema-led Madrid wins Liga title with ease

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it look easy this time. With a title-winning campaign few could contest, Madrid clinched its record-extending 35th Spanish league title on Saturday, lifting the trophy with four rounds left after routing Espanyol 4-0 with its backup players. Led by a red-hot Karim Benzema,...
SOCCER
ESPN

Villarreals European hopes hanging on win over Liverpool

MADRID --  The small Spanish city of Villarreal could be facing its last Champions League night in a while if it doesnt pull off another upset on Tuesday against Liverpool. The modest club ousted Juventus and Bayern Munich on its way to a surprise semifinal appearance. But if it cant reverse a 2-0 first-leg loss against the English club, recent history shows it may not have another chance to play in the competition any time soon.
PREMIER LEAGUE

