ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, AL

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKSgI_0fO1VAU700

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

People who knew parents of woman found dead on couch left stunned

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in January after wasting away on a couch, possibly after years of neglect from her parents. People who knew the family are shocked. Investigators say Lacey Fletcher was disabled and in the care of her parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher. Her father, Clay Fletcher, resigned […]
SLAUGHTER, LA
Motorious

LS-Swapped Jeep Cherokee Is A Powerful Vintage SUV

Jeep has been America's top off-roading performance brand since its induction into the nation's history during the second world war. Fighting everything from the enemy on rough battle-worn terrain to treacherous mountain trails was made easy with a Jeep. Joining the Wrangler as one of Jeep's most recognizable vehicles, the Cherokee quickly became a fan favorite for Jeep enthusiasts. These utility vehicle enthusiasts, which we will now call Jeeple, were a new breed of Americans interested in offroading and versatility, virtually handing the brand the title of best SUV manufacturer. So what makes us think that you would fit well in your own Jeep Cherokee.
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Detroit, AL
Cars
City
Detroit, AL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#The Recall#Suv#Vehicles#Ap#Ford Motor Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Four arrested in sting for allegedly selling vapes and alcohol to minors in Okaloosa

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Crestview Police Department said they completed an undercover operation where four store clerks were arrested for selling vape, tobacco and alcohol products to minors. The Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division used underaged people to attempt to purchase some of the age-restricted products. 27 businesses were part […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Alabama Whole Foods to close, including Mobile store

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Whole Foods Market spokesperson has confirmed that the chain company will be closing six of its 530 store locations, two of which are located in Alabama. The two Alabama locations that are closing are in Montgomery, Ala. and Mobile, Ala. The other stores closing are: Tarzana, Cal. Englewood, Chicago, Ill. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

3 people wanted for stealing mower, ridden from Flomaton to Fla.

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police are looking for three people for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and trailer. Officers were called to a home at Ringold St. Sunday, April 24 for a report of a burglary. Officers determined that the home was broken into after a lock was broken with a “bolt cutter-style tool,” according […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy