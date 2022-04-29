ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Brett Veach explains why Chiefs are so excited about their two first round picks

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtqmO_0fO1V7vB00

After all the speculation about trading up, or trading one of their two first round picks for an established NFL veteran, the Chiefs ended up (generally) staying pat and using both of their picks to build some much-needed depth. After moving up a few spots to take Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie, Brett Veach finished out his night by selecting Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th overall pick. Shortly after the round ended, Veach met with media to talk about what was so exciting about both picks.

"I think the cool thing about both Trent and George is that they're both 21 years old, young guys," he said. "A lot of upside and do things the right way. Really excited to add them to our defensive unit."

Veach admitted that the team was a bit surprised to see McDuffie still on the board at 21 -- it wasn't even a scenario that the team went over in their pre-draft preparation -- which was a factor in the team trading up with the New England Patriots to get him.

"Trent's a guy that can come in here and Day 1," he said. "He's wired the right way. Extreme knowledge of the game. Three year player, three year starter. And it was certainly a position that we wanted to address."

Immediate impact was the running theme of the Chiefs' draft night, as Veach also pointed to Karlaftis' ability to immediately be plugged into the team's defensive front and contribute. Getting two of those players on night one was, as the GM said, "hard to find."

"You talk about George, this is a guy that didn't play a lot of football but came on strong at Purdue," he added. "Another young guy that has a ton of upside. He can play a little bit of inside and outside for Steve. Relentless motor. He's a guy like Trent who can come in and be ready to contribute on Day 1 ... We're going to have a lot of fun, and we're just really excited to get him rolling."

You can watch Veach's entire interview right here.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#England#The New England Patriots#American Football#Purdue
Distractify

What Is Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth? Details on His Finances

As one of the biggest current stars in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is a formidable force to be reckoned with on the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback comes from a lineage of skilled athletes, and now he's making his mark on the professional football scene in more ways than one.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Thinks The Packers Should Sign 1 Free Agent WR

By the end of the first round of last night’s NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hoped to have a brand new wide receiver weapon in their arsenal. But by the time the selection process got to the team’s No. 28 overall pick, all of the top wide receiver options had already come off the board.
GREEN BAY, WI
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy