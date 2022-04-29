Trent McDuffie: "I look at myself like a Tyrann Mathieu kind of guy"

Plenty of Chiefs fans -- not to mention their coaches -- were thrilled when the team traded up from 29 to 21 to pick Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie. McDuffie, who was a three-year starter for the Huskies, was considered one of the three best corners in this year's draft by most analysts, and the secondary was obviously a position of need for Kansas City heading into this weekend. Shortly after McDuffie was picked, he joined local media to discuss, among other things, how he feels he fits into Steve Spagnuolo's system.

"Honestly, I look at myself like a Tyrann Mathieu kind of guy," he said. "Just being able to play a bunch of different positions, and just help out the team however I can. That's a big thing for me moving forward -- just going in there with the mindset of, however I can get out on the field, however I can help the team, I'm going to do everything I can to do it. So, I know that this organization has a great defensive mindset, so I'm honestly very excited to be a part of this team."

McDuffie also talked about how Mathieu had been one of the guys he's watched most while growing up, dating all the way back to his days as a star at LSU.

"He wasn't the biggest, and he wasn't the fastest, but he was always going to make a play," he added. "That's something that I always try to do in my game: be someone who's always going to flash on the screen. Be that guy who's always around the football, because I'm a football player, and I want to create the best opportunities for my team. So watching Tyrann Mathieu and how he became a leader, how he practices, how he played games, just the tenacity and heart that he gave is something that I can look at and try to model my game after."

You can watch McDuffie's entire interview right here.