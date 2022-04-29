NEW PHOTO: Gunman among 4 sought after girl, 14, shot in neck in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released an image Friday showing a gunman and three other men police are searching for days after a 14-year-old girl and two other teens were shot and wounded in broad daylight on a street in Queens.

The photo shows the suspected gunman brandishing a firearm and flanked by three accomplices who police are also looking to question.

The three teen victims were shot around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on 188th Street, near 64th Avenue, in Fresh Meadows.

The 14-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men were walking together down the sidewalk when the four men came up and one of them pulled out a gun, police said.

The teens were shot on 188th Street in Fresh Meadows on Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Carol D'Auria

The shooter fired multiple shots, striking the girl in her neck. One of the 18-year-olds was shot in his body and the other in his leg.

The girl was rushed to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in critical condition. The two men were taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens. All of them are expected to survive.

The four wanted men fled in a dark gray sedan and were last seen heading northbound on 188th Street, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and that the two men were likely the intended targets, sources told the New York Post .

Students were required to go through metal detectors at nearby Francis Lewis High School on Thursday and Friday, according to WABC . School safety agents reportedly found 20 weapons or prohibited items Thursday that they believe students brought for their own safety following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.