Food Safety

RECALL: Gorton’s fish sandwich fillets may contain bone fragments

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling some lots of its Gorton’s Fish Sandwich – 100% Whole Fillets due to possible presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments, posing a potential choking hazard.

The recall is only for 504 packages which can be identified with the following specifications:

  • Label – Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ
  • UPC – 0 44400 15440 6
  • Date code – 2060F2
  • Time range – 15:30-17:30
The affected items were only sold at select retailers in some states:

  • New York and Vermont – Hannaford Supermarkets
  • Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland – Giant Food Stores and Giant Martin’s
  • Maryland and Virginia – Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St. Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket and Wegmans
  • North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico – U.S. Military commissaries

The company says no injuries have been reported. No other Gorton’s products are involved in the recall, the company says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Gorton’s at (888) 573-5982.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



