ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCMok_0fO1Uuko00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WCIA

Three Illini drafted for the first time since 2013

WCIA — Three Illinois football players heard their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most for the Illini program since 2013. Safety Kerby Joseph, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and center Doug Kramer all received the call they have been dreaming of. All three are headed to the NFC North. Joseph to the Lions […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Kerby Joseph playing waiting game to hear name called in NFL Draft

WCIA — From a position change to an NFL Draft pick, Kerby Joseph is making the most of his opportunity as an NFL Draft hopeful after a breakout season with the Illini, he’s ready to hear his name called this weekend. The Orlando native is back home in Florida watching the draft. The safety is […]
NFL
WCIA

Kerby Joseph taken by Detroit Lions 97th overall in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois safety Kerby Joseph was selected 97th overall in the NFL Draft Friday night by the Detroit Lions. The four-year Illini broke out in 2021, grabbing five interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his first season as a starter and earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. The Florida native came […]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Hasbro#Race Car#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
WCIA

Illinois will start paying its student-athletes for good grades

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics will start paying its student-athletes for getting good grades. The Alston awards program will begin this fall with the 2022-23 school year, each athlete in all 21 varsity Illini sports is eligible to receive a maximum of $5,980 annually. This is all following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Alston […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Doug Kramer drafted by Bears

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois center Doug Kramer was drafted by the Chicago Bears Saturday at the NFL Draft at 207th overall. The Hinsdale native is staying close to home after a Second Team All-Big Ten season in 2021 for the Illini. The six-year player made 48 starts in his career in Champaign, being […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois Race Weekend runners ‘excited to be back’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Months of planning and training are about to pay off as runners gear up for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Races are already underway, and the fun picks up again Saturday morning. “I’m very excited. It’s been several years since we’ve been back obviously with nothing going on. It’s just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2023 state budget includes historic investments in higher education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When the Governor Pritzker signed the 2023 state budget into law on April 19, some of the things in the budget he signed were the largest investments in higher education in decades. The budget included $2.24 billion for higher education, almost $250 million more than last year and the largest increase […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP confirms 1 dead after crash on Route 130

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a traffic crash. According to ISP, the Illinois Route 130 between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North was closed for about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy