ProMedica weathers staffing issues during Omicron peak

Thursday, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital had only two positive COVID-19 patients, according to hospital President Dan Schwanke.

Schwanke told the Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary Club that in January, there were 25 cases in Coldwater.

“ICU was full. All the regional hospitals were full. It was a pretty challenging time,” Schwanke said. “We are now in recovery.”

In the first week of February, the Toledo-based health system recorded its pandemic high of 355 in-patients. Eighty of those were on ventilators as the Omicron variant peaked.

The hospital president said pre-COVID-19, Coldwater employed 4.7% of its employees from agencies. By January, the number of outside employees provided by traveling nurses or other medical staffing agencies jumped to 13%.

“A lot of nurses left, retired, got out of health care because of the stress, COVID fear,” Schwanke said.

He said costs of traveling nurses went up 213%, with the employment agencies making 62% profit margins.

“Nurses were making $5,000 a week," he said. "Every hospital had to pay that.”

The administrator said drug costs went up 30% and supplies were up 20% “from pre-pandemic prices. And hospital prices went up 2%. It doesn’t take much to figure out that is not sustainable," he said.

Since the January peak, hospital costs have come down significantly. Schwanke said hospitals are looking at plans to recruit staff over two to three years.

The local hospital president said ProMedica has the stability to recover.

Schwanke said a new general surgeon is joining the staff in May. The hospital will add to its orthopedic and primary care staff this summer. He said improvements were made to the urology programs and practice through the hospital foundation and community.