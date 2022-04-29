ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Blink Charging Stock Is Sinking This Week

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Market watchers have been balancing many uncertainties recently, helping to drive a rotation out of growth stocks. Even after a 3% rally on Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down nearly 10% this month. More speculative, unprofitable companies like electric vehicle charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) have fared even worse. Blink shares are down more than 25% in April. That includes a drop of 7.5% this week heading into the last day of trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence .

So what

Blink hasn't reported any real negative news this week to continue the downtrend, but investors are beginning to lose patience with names in the electric vehicle sector that are still a long way from profitability. That includes Blink, as it invests to grow its charging network both in the U.S. and internationally. On the latter front, the company made more progress this week through an acquisition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ulqj5_0fO1UCMC00

Image source: Blink Charging.

Now what

Blink announced the acquisition of an EV charging company in the U.K. this week. The acquisition of Electric Blue (EB Charging) is Blink's initial entry into the U.K., and adds more than 1,150 chargers to its network and backlog. The purchase price of up to $23.4 million was in the form cash, stock, and potential milestones. EB's customers include local authorities, fleet managers, universities, and healthcare facilities.

That acquisition comes on the heels of another announcement regarding Blink's international expansion. Earlier this month, the company announced it had added more than 200 chargers in Greece and made reseller and distribution agreements to add customers in nine Latin American countries.

But while the company invests to grow, investors have still been selling it, and other growth and technology companies recently. The Nasdaq is on pace for April to be its worst monthly performance since March 2020, and this week's drop in Blink Charging stock is one of the casualties.

10 stocks we like better than Blink Charging Co
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Blink Charging Co wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Blink#Nasdaq Composite Index#Ev#Electric Blue Lrb#Eb
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

IPO activity in 2021 was so unusually strong that 2022 will unavoidably look tepid in comparison. The mortgage market, too, reached record-breaking levels last year. Conditions won't permit a repeat in 2022. However, investors are pricing far too much concern about the future into the stock of JPMorgan Chase. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy