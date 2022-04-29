DYLAN KNEIFL SETS NEW HIGH JUMP SCHOOL RECORD AT PRAIRIE WOLF INVITE; THREE EVENT WINS, THREE NCAA PROVISIONAL MARKS FOR WILDCAT WOMEN

Two more Huskers have announced that they will be joining wide receiver Latrell Neville in the transfer portal. In addition, defensive lineman Chris Walker and outside linebacker Damian Jackson have shown up in the transfer portal. Jackson was one of the more remarkable stories of recent memory in the Husker program. He was a former Navy SEAL who had never played football before arriving in Lincoln. “I think just being in the military and being part of the SEAL program just really instills in you how to be a really good teammate,” Jackson said last year. “I think a lot of the...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO