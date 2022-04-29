ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DYLAN KNEIFL SETS NEW HIGH JUMP SCHOOL RECORD AT PRAIRIE WOLF INVITE; THREE EVENT WINS, THREE NCAA PROVISIONAL MARKS FOR WILDCAT WOMEN

By Joe Tjaden/WSC Sports Information
 3 days ago

Wisner-Pilger sophomore Dylan Kneifl broke a 37-year-old school record in the high jump Thursday to highlight five Wildcat first place finishes at the Prairie Wolf Invitational held in Lincoln. The meet attracted athletes from Nebraska, Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State along with NAIA schools Bellevue, Concordia (Neb.), Doane, Hastings, Mount Marty and...

