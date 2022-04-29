Crews responding to structure fire in North Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Crews are responding to a fire in an unoccupied building on the 400 block of Market Stree in North Wheeling.
Smoke can be seen coming from the scene.
No more details are being given at this time.
