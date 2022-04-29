ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Hope Rises: Paws for Love

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Have you ever come across an emotional support dog? Friday morning on Wake Up, we got to meet Amy Paoletti and her gentle giant Trooper!

Amy is the owner of Amy’s Fine Jewelry on Main Street in Williamsville. Anytime someone pays her store a visit, they get to see Trooper, too.

Trooper graduated from an Erie County SPCA-run program called “Paws for Love.” Hear why Paoletti decided to get him trained, and how people have reacted to him in the videos above and below.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

