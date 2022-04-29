ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s youngest children need more mental health support, advocates say in request for funding

By Elizabeth Aguilera
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqZNf_0fO1SiTk00

In summary

The mental health of children under 5 has typically been overlooked when it comes to state funding. Advocates aim to change that by asking for $250 million to support the youngest Californians.

While California has committed billions of dollars to support the mental health of K-12 students, little has been specifically dedicated to children 5 and younger.

Advocates say it’s a need that needs to be addressed, and they are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside $250 million in the state budget to support the mental health of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their parents and caregivers.

Kids under 5 account for almost a quarter of all Medi-Cal recipients under 21 but do not receive a proportionate share of health and mental health care compared to older youth, according to Children Now, an advocacy organization focused on the health and welfare of California’s children. At least 43% of those children under 5 have experienced at least one adverse childhood experience . These experiences — including violence, abuse or neglect — have been connected to chronic illnesses later in life and death .

“They are very cute and adorable so people don’t see any needs besides feeding and clothing them at this age,” said Lishaun Francis, director of behavioral health for Children Now . “Because they can’t speak about their needs, they can’t say ‘This is making me sad’ or ‘This is not a healthy attachment relationship.’ They can’t express themselves so we take for granted what they need.”

Children Now, along with more than 400 organizations, sent a letter to Newsom asking for $250 million over four years to fund organizations that provide mental health support for mainly low-income infants and toddlers and their families. Advocates say providing support services early helps prevent children from experiencing adverse events, and if they have gone through trauma already it can help them heal and process.

The money would also support training for child care providers and other caregivers to ensure they have the skills to help prevent traumatic experiences. Those skills include providing a nurturing relationship with children and helping a child cope with trauma.

These needs have increased during the pandemic as children have experienced isolation, family stress over finances and housing, and possibly lost a parent or loved one to COVID-19.

“If families have the skills and training and access to resources, it can reduce the incidences of abuse and neglect.”

Deborah Kelch, interim executive director of First 5

Because infants and toddlers can’t express their feelings the way an older child might, there is a perception they don’t register stressful or traumatic events the same way older children might.

But young children do experience anxiety, stress, sadness and other emotions related to trauma and they rely on their caregivers to help them make sense of it all, said Dr. Chelsea Lee, a specialist in infant and early childhood mental health at the UC Davis CAARE Center, a mental health clinic serving children who have experienced trauma and abuse.

If those experiences are not addressed or prevented early on, a child’s future may be marked by angry outbursts, bad grades and the inability to have a relationship or keep a job, experts said.

“The first five years are crucial for setting the foundation for functioning across the lifespan up to teenage years, adolescence, adulthood and everything,” Lee said. “Early caregiving experiences and nurturing relationships are very important for little kiddos.”

Last year, California launched the $4.4 billion Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to redesign behavioral support for kids. But the initiative doesn’t directly address the needs of children younger than kindergarten age.

“We are essentially asking the state not to forget about very little kids, infants and toddlers,” with the current funding request, Francis said.

Putting resources into early intervention is vital for the health and safety of future populations, said Kelly Morehouse-Smith, director of family well-being for the Child Care Resource Center, which operates a home-based family support program in Los Angeles. If there is no intervention or support, issues like aggressive behavior or isolation show up in school and often impact learning, she said.

“Trauma doesn’t just stay in 0 to 5, it manifests throughout someone’s lifetime,” Morehouse-Smith said. “If you don’t address it at all then the child hasn’t processed the trauma, doesn’t learn coping skills and what we see are behaviors that impact the school setting, social settings and family relationships.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEie5_0fO1SiTk00
Gisselle Lomeli at her home in Pacoima on April 23, 2022. Photo by Da’Shaunae Marisa for CalMatters

That is why Elizabeth Lomeli, a para-educator for the Child Care Resource Center  who does home visits with families, worries about her own daughter. When her 8-year-old daughter Gisselle was around 4 she witnessed a lot of infighting among her extended family. Lomeli could not find resources for her daughter until she started school. It took three years for Gisselle to begin therapy.

“It impacted her as she was growing — she was very insecure about her being able to do things and was worried about other people,” Lomeli said. “If she had received these services when she was young she would have had that confidence and received that independence.”

Infants and toddlers are unique in how they show stress and trauma, and because they are so young the outreach takes a two-generational approach, Francis said. Parents and caregivers are part of the formula for ensuring young children are healthy, safe and nurtured, she said.

The training also helps adult caregivers by giving them tools to help them deal with their own stress. It helps them understand childhood milestones so they know why their baby is crying or what their toddler is able to do and helps connect families with other resources they might need. The ultimate goal, Francis and others said, is to provide support and training that prevents adverse events from happening to children in the first place.

“If families have the skills and training and access to resources, it can reduce the incidences of abuse and neglect,” said Deborah Kelch, interim executive director of First 5, which is also advocating for the money. “It has a strong prevention component by helping the adults be there for children the best way they can.”

Two years ago the state launched the Aces Aware Initiative, which includes training doctors, especially those who treat Medi-Cal patients, to screen kids and adults for adverse childhood experiences. Since then, 500,000 children and adults have been screened and 62% indicate they experienced at last one adverse childhood experience . These experiences are considered potentially traumatic events and exposures children go through. They include physical or sexual abuse, physical or emotional neglect and household dysfunction such as divorce, substance abuse or an incarcerated loved one.

The advocates and some legislators are lobbying the Newsom administration to include the money in the revised budget, which is expected in May.

Democratic Sen. Josh Newman of Brea agreed the state has not focused enough attention on the mental health of the youngest children. As an added benefit, he said the state could save money in the long run by helping young children directly instead of later on when their challenges are more severe.

“You can put a kid on the right path early and you end up with a healthy child and a productive citizen,” said Newman, who serves on the Senate Special Committee on Pandemic Response. “If we don’t do that we end up with fewer productive and healthy people.”

Learn more about legislators mentioned in this story

D

Josh Newman

State Senate, District 29 (Brea)

Expand for more about this legislator D

Josh Newman

State Senate, District 29 (Brea)

Time in office

2020—present

Background

Veterans’ Advocate

Contact

Email Legislator

District 29 Demographics

Race/Ethnicity

Latino 38% White 27% Asian 29% Black 3% Multi-race 2%

Voter Registration

Dem 39% GOP 31% No party 25% Other 4% Campaign Contributions

Sen. Josh Newman has taken at least $5.1 million from the Party sector since he was elected to the legislature. That represents 62% of his total campaign contributions.

Comments / 21

charles C
2d ago

I'm a father who has 3 Children with mental health issues and I can tell you that the mental health problem isn't just California it's the United States and it lies in the fact that most people don't have access to mental health services. we need more than a crisis line or being able to enter a emergency room we need state and federal government to step up and make clinics that are funded by grants from them to staff and help those in need with resources these places can offer for long term help.

Reply(3)
6
Chris Castro
2d ago

Cali has a surplus of 60+ billion let's see how they waste that money and I doubt much will go to help kids

Reply
7
DemKratscratedkKk Really
2d ago

Yes but more mental health needs to be given to ppl who think they were born in the wrong body and believe in pushing that on children. That’s sick. Now they have commercials pushing it smh.

Reply
3
Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Brea, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Newman
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Family Support#Health And Safety#Mental Health Care#Californians#Medi Cal#Children Now
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy