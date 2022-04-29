Anah Shrine Circus returns to Bangor CIC

Due to the pandemic, so many fairs and festivals in Maine haven't been able to go on as scheduled since 2019, but things have finally relaxed, this will be our first summer where we'll start seeing these great events back again. One of those is the annual Maine Whoppie Pie...
Each year Live Nation celebrates concert week in a BIG way, by offering $25 tickets to their upcoming shows. With the last two years being relatively quiet on the concert front, bands have been itching to get back out on tour, and between all of Maine’s incredible venues, it almost seems like not a week goes by without a can’t miss show.
I did some research and I counted over 50 operating shelters currently in Maine according to Maine Rescue. There is one that is doing something wonderful to help dogs. Who let the dogs out? Well, I'm glad you asked. The Humane Society Waterville Area is spreading the joy of a "persons best friend" to you with a new group of dogs. These dogs traveled over a thousand miles to bring joy to our state.
In a world where deforestation, rising Carbon Dioxide emissions, and immense fossil fuel burning are threatening the world we live in, I bring amazing news to boaters in the state of Maine and all of New England. On Earth Day (April 22, 2022), a prototype boat, Solar Sal 24, was...
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
Virginia Oliver is someone who is unforgettable. Virginia has been introduced on many different media stations and featured recently on News Center Maine for her phenomenal life that is only getting better. She is beloved in Maine and has been dubbed, "The Lobster Lady." At 102 years old she is...
A unique bird has been spotted in Maine. CBS13 viewer Jamie Grant snapped a picture of a young male summer tanager. According to the Maine Audubon, it's actually pretty rare to see these in Maine, but they tend to show up in the spring occasionally if they fly too far north.
Was there anything like a treehouse when you were a kid? You either had one (lucky), wanted one, or in most cases, tried unsuccessfully to build one. They were the ultimate fantasy. Treehouses Go Hollywood. Who doesn't remember the mansion-like treehouse from "Swiss Family Robinson," or the sweet setup in...
Here's an idea for your summertime travels: a book tour of Maine's mid-coast. There are several independently owned book stores on Maine's coast where you can find some special finds, collect some great journeys, and see some beautiful sights along the way. Here are 7 special spots to include for your Maine book tour for a fun summertime jaunt.
U.S. News and World Report released their rankings of the country’s best high schools. For the third year in a row, the number one high school in Maine, according to U.S. News & World Report, is Greely High in Cumberland. It was also the only Maine school to make the top 10% of all high schools in the country.
Ready to own your own turnkey restaurant? Here's your chance! Last operated by Laura Benedict of the world-famous Red Barn, the bright red and purple State Street location of the 'Barn is up for sale. The listing appears to have gone up Wednesday afternoon with an asking price of $335,000....
Have you ever met someone at the grocery store, at a bar, or simply in passing and you kick yourself for not getting their name, their socials, or their number? Well, there is Craigslist for that. Each and every day there are new posts under “Missed Connections”. They explain where...
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
Shelburne reaches settlement with former police chief. Shelburne reaches settlement with former police chief. Middlebury’s Noelle Ruschil enjoying historic season. Ruschil broke the program record for career and single-season home runs.
A bunch of new dogs, including a world record holder, will star in the fan-favorite “Mutts Gone Nuts.”. The dog-filled action show was staged before a crowd of nearly 600 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts in 2017. “The show sold-out. It was exciting for us and...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Makers of board games are seeking the smarty seal of approval at a round-the-clock event this weekend. The 2022 American Mensa Mind Games are underway at hotel in South Portland, Maine, where hundreds of intellectually gifted individuals are getting a crack at new board games during a three-day event.
The Bangor Rams defeated Old Town 16-1 on Friday, April 29th as the Rams erupted for 15 hits. Bangor batted around in the 2nd inning, scoring 12 runs. The game was run-ruled after 5 innings. Colton Trisch started on the mound for Bangor and went 3 innings, allowing just 2...
It took a bit of sleuthing by a kind stranger, but a mid-coast Maine family finally has the headstone for the relative's grave back. According to WGME, Captain Jim Harkins was walking his dog at his lake house in the town of Warren when he came across something that kind of looked like a graves. He grabbed for a shovel and started digging. A short time later, he unearthed the gravestone for a woman named Eleanor, who passed away in 1870.
The Bangor Ram's bats came alive on Friday, as they stroked 27 hits, including 3 home runs, beating the Old Town Coyotes 20-1 in a run-ruled 5 inning game. Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor, limiting Old Town to just 1 hit, while striking out 6 and walking 5.
OXFORD, Maine — Just because it's almost May, doesn't mean the snow plowing stops in some parts of Maine. The Maine Department of Transportation was out plowing Route 26 in Oxford County following chilly overnight into morning temperatures. Oxford County saw a coating of snow. Despite the unseasonably cool...
