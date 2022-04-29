ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

America Is in An Economic Danger Zone-Here's Why

By Jon Quast
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Over the past five years, several concerning trends have played out in the U.S. economy. In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on April 22 , Fool.com contributor Jon Quast discusses several of the contributing factors that have put the American economy in a dangerous position.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Jon Quast: I was reading this morning an article from The Atlantic by author Derek Thompson and what's interesting when you think about why does the stock market go up over long periods of time? It's because the economy grows over long periods of time. Why does the economy grow? Because there's more people in the economy. Just at a very high level. How do you get more people in the U.S. economy? Well, you have more births and you have deaths and you also have immigration.

Over the past several years, there's been several trends playing out. One, we do have an aging population in the U.S., so deaths are going up. We're also having less kids than we have in past decades so births are down, but we also have an immigration decline.

From 2016 to 2021, according to this article from The Atlantic , net immigration down 75%. This isn't, we're not talking about illegal, legal, all this stuff. We're talking about everything here so that includes legal immigration is also very much on the decline. Basically, our population growth stagnated last year. I think that we only added something in the order of 200,000 people in the U.S. for the year. That is extremely low historically.

Thompson writes "simply put, the U.S. has too few births, too many deaths and not enough immigrants, whether, by accident, design or total misunderstanding of basic economics, America has steered itself into the economic danger zone."

It is very interesting, especially when you think about how hot the economy has been since 2014 through the start of the pandemic. The economy is just growing by leaps and bounds, but you don't have the population to go with that. You do have these job openings up because, hey, businesses are doing so well we need more people, we need to hire some more people, and there's fewer and fewer people to hire. It's an interesting dynamic.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Economics#U S Economy#United States#American#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy