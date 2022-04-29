ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Acuña Jr. goes 1-5 in first game back

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Braves welcomed back Ronald Acuña Jr. to the leadoff spot in Thursday's rubber match with the Cubs and along with the return of the young superstar came the Braves first series win of the season.

The Braves had set a timeline of May 6th for a return for Acuña but sped that up based on how he looked in the minors combined with some unexpected injury news for Eddie Rosario.

Acuña returns to Truist Park to a huge ovation for the home fans.

While Acuña's only hit was a single in the bottom of the 7th inning, he did steal two bases in his return, and he's now tied with Dansby Swanson for the team lead in that category.

Acuña is expected to be given Friday night off before retaking the field on Saturday against the Rangers.

