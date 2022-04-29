ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Posts Photos from Husband Willie’s Birthday Bash

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
On Thursday (April 28th), “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson takes to her Instagram account to post some snapshots of her husband Willie’s birthday bash.

“A few party pics from the most fun night celebrating my man!” Korie Robertson declared in the social media post. The “Duck Dynasty star then said one of her family’s mottos is “Don’t take yourself too seriously.” She then added, “Soooo a ‘roast’ was the perfect way to celebrate the Boss Hog.”

Korie Robertson and Willie have been married for more than 30 years. The couple has six children, including Sadie Robertson Huff. Their family starred on AMC network’s “Duck Dynasty” from 2012 to 2017. The show has 11 seasons and 131 episodes. It followed the Robertson family, which is known for their family-operating business, Duck Commander. Willie Robertson is currently the CEO of Duck Commander.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Willie and Korie Robertson Open Up About How First Year of Marriage Was Tough For Them

During a May 2021 interview with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow on their “Since At Home With the Robertsons” web show, “Duck Dynasty” stars Willie and Korie Robertson reflected on their first year of marriage and why it was tough for both of them. Korie even admitted that she and Willie definitely needed more time to mature after they got married.

“I think the first year of marriage is tough. Because you’re blending two different families and life experiences,” Korie Robertson explained about the beginning of the couple’s marriage. “And we came from really different backgrounds in a lot of ways.”

Korie Robertson also stated that she and Willie were pretty broke during their first year of marriage. “We worked through a lot of things. We’ve had our ups and downs within our marriage.”

Willie Robertson then shared that with his and Korie’s faith and how they grew up in their traditional church, abstinence was necessary and intimacy was saved for marriage. “That was to be enjoyed while you were married,” the “Duck Dynasty” star explained. “So I do think it can push people to say, if we wait this long it’s going to be a lot tougher. If you’re saving yourself for that person, that can be really difficult.”

Tim Tebow then spoke about the advantage of honoring his faith and remaining faithful to his beliefs. Even if it means being criticized by others. “I think living on your convictions and standing firm is important when you believe in something to stand up for it.”

Demi-Leigh Tebow went on to add that it was important to honor her now future husband before she even met him or know who he was going to be.

