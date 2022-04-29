ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

‘Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Shares New Photo of the Aftermath of Rattlesnake Bite

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
In Princess Bride, Cary Elwes’ Westley developed a tolerance to one of the deadliest poisons known to man, which he used to trick his foe into drinking so that he could escape with his beloved Buttercup. Unfortunately, in real life, it’s impossible to become immune to most deadly poisons, one of which being rattlesnake venom.

So, when Cary Elwes suffered a rattlesnake bite in Malibu on Saturday, he had no choice but to rush to the hospital for an anti-venom treatment. A rattlesnake bite can be fatal, but there’s a small window of time to receive treatment. Most fatalities occur between 6 and 48 hours after a bite. If, however, anti-venom is administered within two hours of the incident, the survival rate is more than 99 percent.

Thankfully, Cary Elwes was airlifted from his local urgent care to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Once there, the quick work of the medical staff saved his life. After receiving the anti-venom, Cary Elwes posted details of the bite and aftermath.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” Elwes wrote. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at [UCLA Medical Center] for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

In his most recent post, the Princess Bride star shared an image of his far less swollen hand, the bitten finger tightly wrapped in a bandage. “I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support,” Elwes wrote. “Thank you all for your very kind well wishes. I am doing much better and looking forward to being ‘left handed’ again soon!”

‘Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Against a Remake of the Classic Film

Princess Bride is a massively popular film, beloved by both critics and fans around the world. In fact, in 2016, the movie was inducted into the National Film Registry after being deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

As with most massively popular films, studios are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to produce a remake. Ardent Princess Bride fans, however, are staunchly against the idea. Remakes are notoriously hit or miss, after all. And when it comes to a film like Princess Bride, nothing can beat the original.

When Cary Elwes heard that someone else might take up his role as Westley in a Princess Bride remake, he expressed displeasure as well. “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes wrote on Twitter. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

In a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Elwes expanded on his thoughts regarding a Princess Bride remake. “I understand the motivation,” he explained. “But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well, and people love it, I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it.”

