BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Farmers Market, a seasonal event beloved by the community, is set to return to Windward Beach Park on Saturday, May 7. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until Sept. 24. According to Brick’s website, the farmers market is “committed to providing a venue where local farmers, producers, artisans and crafters provide a variety of fresh produce and related products directly to the community.

BRICK, NJ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO