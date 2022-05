Some people take the simple act of drinking water regularly for granted. In fact, a 2018 survey by Quench USA showed that 77% of working Americans don't drink enough water on a daily basis. While drinking plain water may not seem appetizing, there is no denying that our bodies need us to drink enough water every day to accomplish many basic tasks. Regulating body temperatures, making nutrients accessible, and cleaning out insides are just a few of the important functions water helps the human body accomplish, per Mayo Clinic Health System.

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO