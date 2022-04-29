3 pedestrians hit, 1 killed by vehicle in Bloomingdale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Bloomingdale Friday. Another person was struck by the car, but did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Culbreath Road and Natures Way Boulevard. It was near a school, but did not involve any students, authorities said.

One person died at the scene. Another was taken to Tampa General Hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed. The other person who was hit did not go to the hospital, authorities said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.