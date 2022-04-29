CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Arbor Day, a day celebrated all over the world as an opportunity to plant trees and hope for the future of the planet.

2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day in America. Settlers in Nebraska in the late 19th century began the tradition first celebrated in 1872. An estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska that day. By 1920 more than 45 states were celebrating Arbor Day.

The best way to celebrate is to plant a tree at your home or business. If you can’t, the Arbor Day Foundation is planting one tree for every Twitter, Facebook or Instagram post with the #ArborDay .

There are a number of local events all across western Massachusetts Friday to mark the day.

Tree plantings and ceremonies are scheduled in Holyoke, Montague, Miller’s Falls, West Springfield and Springfield.

Springfield

Springfield Mayor Sarno and the Parks Department held two tree planting events. Students at Daniel B. Brunton School will hold a ceremony and plant a Black Tupelo tree beginning at 10 a.m. Each student in attendance will receive a Douglas Fir tree seedling.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gerrish Park located on 308 Walnut Street in Springfield workers from Arbortech Tree Services removed hazardous trees and trimming existing trees to improve the safety and enjoyment of the Park. An October Glory red maple tree donated by Arbortech Tree Services, LLC was also be planted at the park.

“The different variety of trees and the aspect of what they provide to the community, not only with shade, not only with providing oxygen for us and air to breathe, really just adding a nice value to the city. Creating a nice urban environment to walk around and be in,” said Danny Briggs of Arbortech Tree Services.

Northampton

In Northampton, you can pick up a tree whip of your own for free from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They have 600 tree-starters to give away with six species to choose from.

Holyoke

Mayor Garcia, the Holyoke Forestry Department, State Representative Patricia Duffy and members of the Conservation and Sustainability Commission planted trees from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kennedy Park located on 84 Lincoln Street.

Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) along with the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Greening the Gateway Cities program celebrated Arbor Day with a tree planting with children of the VOC Churchill early education center at 11 a.m. at Churchill Green, Franklin Street in Holyoke.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., VOC is hosting an Arbor Day event for parents, families, and the community with snacks, crafts, and prizes for kids at Churchill Green, Franklin Street in Holyoke.

West Springfield

Eversource is teaming up with certified Arborist Barry Croke to plant a tree on the West Springfield town green on Park Street at 11 a.m. Town Tree Warden and Shade Tree Committee members are also planting trees at additional locations.

Millers Falls

Millers Falls is planting a Japanese Lilac tree on East Main Street at 5:15 p.m. The Town is hosting the event to also promote downtown businesses ahead of Mother’s Day shopping.



