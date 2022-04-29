ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this week. There are currently 223 active COVID cases in the county — up nine cases from the 214 cases reported last...

Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

California detects seven cases of severe hepatitis in children and Wisconsin reports America's first suspected death from the mystery outbreak as it sweeps the globe: 27 cases now in US and 200 globally

Seven more cases of severe hepatitis have been detected in California, and a child has died in Wisconsin, as the mysterious disease spreads throughout the country. California's Department of Health said it had detected the cases in 'young' children, who had all been taken ill since October. It takes the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Almost 60% of Americans Have Had COVID-19, CDC Says

Almost 60% of the U.S. population—and 75% of U.S. children—have evidence in their blood suggesting a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research from scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that looks at data from September 2021 to February 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher COVID-19 death rates in the southern U.S. due to behavior differences

During the pre-Omicron phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, regions of the U.S. had markedly different mortality rates, primarily due to differences in mask use, school attendance, social distancing, and other behaviors. Had the entire country reacted to the pandemic as the Northeast region, more than 316,000 deaths might have been avoided, 62% of those avoidable deaths being in the South.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC Issues Alert on Children's Liver Damage: What It Means for You

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 25 issued an alert for doctors and health care providers to be aware of a possible link between hepatitis in children and an adenovirus. Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause coldlike symptoms, bronchitis, diarrhea, pink eye and more. Hepatitis...
ALABAMA STATE
Reason.com

A CDC Study Suggests Three-Fifths of Americans Have Been Infected by the Coronavirus

Nearly three-fifths of Americans had been infected by the COVID-19 virus at least once as of February, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The results, which are based on seroprevalence research involving blood samples from all 50 states, indicate that infection prevalence varied widely across age groups: It was about 75 percent for children 11 and younger, 74 percent for 12-to-17-year-olds, 64 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds, 50 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds, and 33 percent for Americans 65 or older.
PUBLIC HEALTH

