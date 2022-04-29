Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people and investigated a burglary.

Police arrested 27-year-old Marston Shane Randolph, of Crossville, Alabama, for Violation of the No Contact Protective Order. Officers transported Randolph to the Union County Jail and released him on a Promise to Appear.

Creston Police arrested 43-year-old Jennifer Rose Schaecher of Greenfield on a Union County warrant for theft 3rd and trespassing. Authorities released her on a $2,000 bond.

Victoria Brammer of Creston told authorities that someone burglarized her vehicle and stole keys, gift cards, and a boys baseball bat. The loss is estimated at $500.