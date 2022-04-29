IMPD: Resident shoots suspected burglar on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Indy’s east side say a burglary ended with one of the suspects shot by the homeowner.

IMPD tells us it involves a resident in the 20 block of Wallace Lane (off of Washington Street) just outside of Irvington.

Just before 8 a.m., a resident walked in on two burglars in their apartment.

Police say that person shot one of the suspects. The other suspect got away.

The intruder who was shot was 14 years old, police said, and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were trying to identify the second individual, a Black male who may have injuries to his face and/or hands.

The resident was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

