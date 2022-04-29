ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Resident shoots suspected burglar on east side

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N86mI_0fO1Pwct00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Indy’s east side say a burglary ended with one of the suspects shot by the homeowner.

IMPD tells us it involves a resident in the 20 block of Wallace Lane (off of Washington Street) just outside of Irvington.

IMPD investigating shooting death on city’s northeast side

Just before 8 a.m., a resident walked in on two burglars in their apartment.

Police say that person shot one of the suspects. The other suspect got away.

The intruder who was shot was 14 years old, police said, and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were trying to identify the second individual, a Black male who may have injuries to his face and/or hands.

The resident was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Comments / 11

Monique Julius
2d ago

Such a shame that the burglar was just a kid. These teens are out of control! I bet he won't break in anyone else's house!

Reply
13
Odds 17B
2d ago

I was listening to this scanner when this went down. Homeowner shot one of them and the other jumped out a 3rd story balcony or window. Officer said there’s a good chance the one on the loose has a foot/leg injury due to the fall. Good on the homeowner for taking the other one out!

Reply
3
Mac Malden
2d ago

child or not it doesn't matter anymore unfortunately nobody has no value for life anymore just a sad shame it's come to this but homeowner did what he had to do and unfortunately the one that got away will probably be right back in the same situation in the next week or two

Reply
4
FOX59

FOX59

