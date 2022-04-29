ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Crash with injuries blocks lanes at I-77 South, Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt. Our months-long WBTV investigation has shed light on the massive expenses faced by people who spent mere hours in the...

www.wbtv.com

WBTV

Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three

Today, police mentioned some parents that were cited for 'contributing to the delinquency of a minor.'. Novant Health doctor providing insight on hepatitis cases in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued an alert warning health care providers of multiple pediatric cases of hepatitis that may be causing liver inflammation.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
City
Madison, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

16-year-old girl arrested in Rock Hill triple-homicide

Kryst was not only a former Miss USA, but also an entrepreneur, a correspondent with ExtraTV and a civil litigation attorney. She died by suicide in January. Watauga Co. remembers two deputies killed in line of duty one year ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
womenworking.com

At Least Four Killed After Bridge Collapses Due to Traffic Jam

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show actual scene. Photo for illustrative purposes only. An old and damaged bridge collapsed on Wednesday during heavy traffic in a central Philippine town, killing at least four people and injuring at least 23 more. About a dozen vehicles fell into the river...
ACCIDENTS
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC

