Michael Strahan ‘knew’ Giants would pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, is set to mentor 1st-round draft pick

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan made Kayvon Thibodeaux feel right at home after he was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 5 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. BUY KAYVON THIBODEAUX GIANTS JERSEY: FANATICS, NFLSHOP.COM. The Giants tweeted a video Thursday of Thibodeaux...

