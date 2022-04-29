Relatives tell media that former US Marine killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO