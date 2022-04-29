Watford v Burnley: match preview

Watford v Burnley Photograph: Guardian

A true relegation smackdown beckons between Watford and Burnley, a scrap for survival to really sink your teeth into. So sit back and ready your finest sweet and salted popped corn as Watford try and find inspiration in the grimmest of pictures. Win all of your final five games and your fate is still not in your own hands. A win for Burnley takes Watford to all but gone territory as they could only draw level with the Clarets if they win their four remaining games. Roy Hodgson’s side could take the first step on the road to the greatest of all escapes against Burnley but after losing their past four in succession it would come as a big surprise. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Vicarage Road

Last season n/a

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G23 Y102 R2 4.52 cards/game

Odds H 9-5 A 9-5 D 12-5

WATFORD

Subs from Elliot, Bachmann, Nkoulou, Kabasele, Gosling, Rose, Sema, Sierralta, Masina, Troost-Ekong, Baah, Kalu, Kucka, Kayembe, Ngakia, Etebo, Pedro

Doubtful Sierralta (calf), Kalu (ankle), Kucka (knock), Femenía (knock)

Injured Hernández (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y56 R2

Form LWLLLL

Leading scorer Dennis 10

BURNLEY

Subs from Hennessey, Norris, Bardsley, Thomas, Barnes, Stephens, Long, Lowton, Cornet, Rodriguez

Doubtful Cornet (knee), Rodriguez (calf)

Injured Pieters (knee, 15 May), Mee (calf, 19 May), Gudmundsson (calf, unknown), Westwood (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y60 R1

Form LWLDWW

Leading scorer Cornet 7