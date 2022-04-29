Watford v Burnley: match preview
A true relegation smackdown beckons between Watford and Burnley, a scrap for survival to really sink your teeth into. So sit back and ready your finest sweet and salted popped corn as Watford try and find inspiration in the grimmest of pictures. Win all of your final five games and your fate is still not in your own hands. A win for Burnley takes Watford to all but gone territory as they could only draw level with the Clarets if they win their four remaining games. Roy Hodgson’s side could take the first step on the road to the greatest of all escapes against Burnley but after losing their past four in succession it would come as a big surprise. Graham Searles
Saturday 3pm
Venue Vicarage Road
Last season n/a
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G23 Y102 R2 4.52 cards/game
Odds H 9-5 A 9-5 D 12-5
WATFORD
Subs from Elliot, Bachmann, Nkoulou, Kabasele, Gosling, Rose, Sema, Sierralta, Masina, Troost-Ekong, Baah, Kalu, Kucka, Kayembe, Ngakia, Etebo, Pedro
Doubtful Sierralta (calf), Kalu (ankle), Kucka (knock), Femenía (knock)
Injured Hernández (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y56 R2
Form LWLLLL
Leading scorer Dennis 10
BURNLEY
Subs from Hennessey, Norris, Bardsley, Thomas, Barnes, Stephens, Long, Lowton, Cornet, Rodriguez
Doubtful Cornet (knee), Rodriguez (calf)
Injured Pieters (knee, 15 May), Mee (calf, 19 May), Gudmundsson (calf, unknown), Westwood (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y60 R1
Form LWLDWW
Leading scorer Cornet 7
