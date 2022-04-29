ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch airline KLM cancels dozens of flights to relieve pressure on workers

 3 days ago
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch airline KLM cancelled 47 flights scheduled for this weekend to and from Amsterdam to improve working conditions for its staff, the airline said in a statement, having earlier scrapped dozens of flights scheduled for Friday.

KLM ground staff at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport last Saturday went on an unannounced strike demanding higher pay and better working conditions, causing delays, cancellations and overall chaos at Europe’s third busiest airport.

“The flight schedule will be optimized on a day to day basis this weekend. More cancellations are not foreseen for now, but might still follow,” KLM’s statement read.

On Thursday, Schiphol had asked airlines to consider scrapping flights, as it feared its terminals would overcrowd again during the weekend.

