Richmond County, GA

School bus involved in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a...

www.wrdw.com

WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left one person dead. Troopers responded Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on South Carolina Highway 19, one mile south of Trenton. Earl Ghant, 75, of Saluda, was driving a 2014 Mack dump...
TRENTON, SC
WJBF

Crash cleared near Grovetown exit on I-20, traffic moving

#Update | Traffic is flowing again on I-20 near the Grovetown exit. NewsChannel 6 can confirm the Columbia County Coroner was not called to the scene. GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are on the scene of a serious accident in Columbia County. It happened before 4 a.m. on Interstate 20 West bound near Exit 190– […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Columbia County crash closes lanes at S Belair and Holly Road

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a crash at South Belair Road and Holly Road that has all Northbound lanes closed at this time. The crash is near the high traffic area at the intersection of Columbia Road and South Belair Road, as well as near South Belair’s intersection with Oakley […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Family demands airport closure after UPS pilot crashes into chimney and dies

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA

