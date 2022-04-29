ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Charter Township, MI

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall,...

The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD TUES

British Airways has cancelled more than 90 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, including departures to three Scottish airports as well as Belfast City, Jersey, Manchester and Newcastle.A total of 74 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, Nice, Prague, Rome and Vienna.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines will not disclose...
Berlin Charter Township, MI
Michigan Society
Michigan Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

United Airlines plans expansion of flights between US, Europe

United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic Ocean this summer than it did in 2019. The company said Tuesday that it will raise that capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including some new destinations. "We will be the largest carrier across the transatlantic," Patrick Quayle, the airline’s...
CBS LA

Over 1M international passengers and 5M total travelers passed through LAX in March

Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a  27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.
Reuters

Norway's Norse hopes to crack budget transatlantic airline market

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - New Nordic airline Norse Atlantic (NORSE.OL) started ticket sales on Friday for budget transatlantic flights, hoping to succeed where Norwegian Air spectacularly failed, by betting on aircraft leased at rock-bottom rates during the pandemic. Having assembled a fleet of widebody planes, Norway-based Norse will initially...
Dieter Reiter
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
Reuters

Greece lifts COVID curbs for travellers ahead of key summer season

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to...
The Independent

New Zealand welcomes back tourists as pandemic rules eased

New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years Monday after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions.The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungy jumping and skiing. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy. But international tourism stopped altogether in early 2020 after New Zealand imposed some of the world's...
The Independent

Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season

Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe's peak summer tourist season.Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.Under a decree passed by Italy's health ministry, the country did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other...
