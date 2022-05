“The Etekcity ESF00+ Smart Fitness Scale tracks a tremendous amount of data and syncs with multiple fitness apps to help you see even the smallest changes.”. May is National Fitness Month, which has us thinking about personal fitness. How do you know what kind of shape you’re in and if you’re making any progress when the numbers on the scale barely move an ounce? Sure, getting out of breath easily is a pretty good sign you’re not in the best shape — but does it really provide a lot of insight into your overall fitness level, except for the fact you need to get in shape? The answer: Not so much. If you love data and tracking every little part of your health journey, then it’s time to invest in a smart body scale like the Etekcity ESF00+ Smart Fitness Scale.

