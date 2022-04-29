ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Shares Photos From 2021 National Heroes Day Ceremony in Barbados: ‘I Will Forever Cherish These Memories’

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

Rihanna was in a reflective mood on Friday morning (April 29), when she posted a series of throwback pictures from the Nov. 2021 ceremony in her native Barbados in which she bestowed with one of the nation’s highest honors. “ My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! W hat an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!” she wrote alongside a series of four pictures of the singer standing next to Prime Minister Mia Mottley at last year’s ceremony.

In a second series of pics the singer — who is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy — wrote, “I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!” That set included a snap of the nation’s president, Dame Sandra Mason, placing a medal around the singer’s neck and RihRih staring down at the shiny hardware in awe. In a third tweet, she wrote. “Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna at the time, in a nod to the singer’s 2012 global hit single “Diamonds.” Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty), was born in Saint Michael and brought up in the capital Bridgetown before she moved to U.S. as a teen to pursue a music career. She became only the second woman to be declared a national hero of Barbados, and the 11th person in total. The honor allows Rihanna to use the title of Right Honorable in front of her name.

Check out Rihanna’s pictures below.

UPI News

Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son

April 14 (UPI) -- Rappers Cardi B and Offset shared the first pictures of their 7-month-old son Thursday on social media. Cardi B took to Instagram and shared two photos of her son, who was sitting in a rocker and dressed in a blue puffer jacket. He also wore a matching beanie and white shoes, and he had a large diamond chain that appeared to depict a blue shark riding a wave.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A day out at Great-Granny's! Kate Middleton is spotted watching George, Charlotte and Louis play on a horse-drawn carriage while Eugenie's son August toddles nearby - as the Royal Family gather in grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted watching on as her three children played in a horse drawn carriage recently in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, 40, appeared relaxed as she watched on while her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four climbed aboard a horse-drawn carriage and could be seen sitting patiently once inside.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
