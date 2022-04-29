Icelandic rock band Kaleo coming to Vina Robles

Tickets available now

– Elektra/Atlantic rock band Kaleo has performed in nearly 30 cities since kicking off the Fight Or Flight Tour in February, and the Grammy-nominated Iceland natives’ new run of dates will follow the first European leg set for June and early July, and include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Sunday, July 31.

Last week, Kaleo announced an exclusive live stream from their sold-out show from the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. on May 16, via premium concert streaming platform Veeps. The live stream also will feature supporting acts The Glorious Sons and Bones Owen, with video-on-demand streaming available for Kaleo’s set for 72 hours after the live broadcast. Tickets for the Fight Or Flight Spring Tour – Live from Red Rocks livestream are $17.99 and on sale now.

The band made their Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville earlier this month, delivering the world premiere of “Lonely Cowboy” from the historic circle, after a sold-out show at the highly revered Ryman Auditorium, performing tracks from their latest release Surface Sounds, including Triple A Top 6 hit “Break My Baby,” the atmospheric “Backbone,” and the groovy “Hey Gringo,” as well as hits from 2016’s breakthrough major label debut A/B: the two-time RIAA Platinum-certified chart-topper “Way Down We Go,” fan-favorites “Automobile” and “Hot Blood,” before closing out their set with the Grammy-nominated rocker “No Good.”

During their time off the road, Kaleo filmed a series of live performance videos, showcasing the spectacular landscapes of their native Iceland, performing from an ice cave in “Backbone (Live at Breiðarmerkurjökull),” the country’s recent volcanic eruption in “Skinny (Live from Fagradalsfjall Volcanic Eruption),” and Triple A Top 6 single “Break My Baby (Live from ÞRÍDRANGAR),” recorded and filmed at the illustrious ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, one of the most isolated places on earth, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean.

