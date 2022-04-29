ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

7 displaced following fire at multi-family house in Rome

By WKTV
WKTV
 3 days ago

ROME, N.Y. - Seven people were displaced Wednesday evening following a fire at a multi-family residence in the City of Rome. According...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome, building a total loss

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A structure fire at the Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome has traffic at a standstill while police and fire crews battle the ongoing blaze. What’s currently known, is the fire started around 1:00 pm in the rear of the 1st generation ‘mom & pop’ Italian meat & deli and quickly spread throughout […]
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fire displaces seven on Rome's south side

ROME — At least seven people have been displaced from a fire in a multi-family home on Ann Street in Rome Thursday night, according to the Rome Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured, officials said. The three-story residence has three apartments,...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Heavy flames, smoke pour from back of Eastwood home, Syracuse firefighters say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the back of a two-family home Friday night in the city’s Eastwood neighborhood, firefighters said. At 8:39 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 164 Mildred Ave., according to a news release issued Friday night by the Syracuse Fire Department. It was initially reported that people were still inside the home.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
WKTV

Fire crews respond to fully-involved house fire

FORESTPORT, N.Y. - Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Forestport that engulfed a home and a boat Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to Lake Shore Drive near Kayuta lake around 4:15 p.m. Forestport Fire Chief Kody Smith said when they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to a boat next to the home.
FORESTPORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rome Fire Department#The Red Cross
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News 8 WROC

4 charged after police chase ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and a teenager were arrested Friday. after a police chase through Rochester and the Town of Gates. According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over an SUV in Rochester for a “seatbelt violation,” but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Troopers gave chase. Investigators say […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy