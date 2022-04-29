National Day of Prayer events set in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY — Those wishing to participate in public prayer sessions on National Prayer Day — which will be observed on Thursday, May 5 — will have plenty of opportunities in Cecil County to do so, according to event planners, who reported that this year’s overall theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”

One of the sessions featuring “music & small group or individual prayer,” for example, will be held at noon on May 5 at Elkton Presbyterian Church at 209 E. Main Street in Elkton. For more information regarding this event, please contact Mary Ellen at 302-750-9360.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. on May 5, a National Day of Prayer event will be held at Pell Garden at 20 Bohemia Ave. in South Chesapeake City. For more information, please visit ccea4u.com or call Eileen 443-350-7044.

Also at 6:30 p.m. on May 5, a National Day of Prayer session will be held at Grace Bible Chapel at 1949 Joseph Biggs Hwy. (Route 274) near Rising Sun. For more information about this event, please call Rodney and Becky Brewer at 410-398-9517.

To search for other National Day of Prayer events in this area, people can visit nationaldayofprayer.org .

Established by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May. That day is set aside for people in the United States to pray for this nation and for its leaders publicly and, or, privately.

The supporting Bible scriptures for the 2022 National Day of Prayer theme is found in Colossians 2:6-7, which, in the New International Version (NIV), reads, ”6 So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, 7 rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.”