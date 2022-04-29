ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘Everything a Firefighter Should Be:' Timothy Klein, 31, Eulogized at Funeral

By Adam Harding
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of mourners filled a Queens church — and lined the streets outside — Friday to remember Timothy Klein, the 31-year-old FDNY veteran from a family of firefighters who died in a ceiling collapse while battling a house blaze this week. Klein died in the line of...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, dies at 44

April 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Auster, the 44-year-old son of award-winning Brooklyn author Paul Auster, has died 11 days after being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in his 10-month-old daughter's death, New York City authorities said. New York's Chief Medical Examiner's office said the cause and manner of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Mayor Eric Adams Holds Weekend Crime Prevention Meeting With NYPD Brass

Mayor Eric Adams scheduled a rare weekend meeting with top NYPD leadership Saturday to discuss crime strategies in the wake of citywide violence. NYPD commanders met at One Police Plaza to take questions from the mayor on topics that include crime stats and homeless encampments. Top precinct, transit and housing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Widow of fallen FDNY firefighter to hold gala in his honor

The wife of a fallen FDNY firefighter from Floral Park wants to help the families of other first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. Eileen Davidson started the Michael R. Davidson Foundation in honor of her husband, who was killed responding to a fire in Harlem in 2018. He left behind four children.
FLORAL PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Rangers#Firefighters#Fdny#Ladder Company 170#Roman Catholic#Yankees
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Mom Drops Baby From NYC Balcony, Then Wakes Up Dad to Tell Him: Cops

A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Woman, Man Stabbed in NYC Laundromat Robbery Chaos Captured on Camera

Police are looking for a man they say walked into a 24-hour Bronx laundromat in the middle of the night last week and, while trying to steal cash from the register, stabbed a 37-year-old woman working there multiple times in the head, face and body. Surveillance video of the 3...
BRONX, NY
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 22-year-old woman shot on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police were investigating on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon after a woman in her 20s was shot.Investigators taped off a Shore Acres home. CBS2's Ali Bauman was told the victim was shot inside and is currently in critical but stable condition at a hospital.The NYPD descended on the home on Lyman Avenue by Tompkins Avenue and later said a 22-year-old woman was shot in her torso just after 1 p.m.First responders rushed the victim to Staten Island University Hospital, where she was being treated.Police said they have two people in custody, adding it's unclear if the shooters knew the victim, or what the motive was.But it's still a very developing scene, so CBS2 will continue to provide updates as more details are gathered.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Beloved Chinese food deliveryman fatally shot in Forest Hills, Queens, may have been stray bullet victim: ‘Unsung hero’

A beloved Queens Chinese food deliveryman shot in the chest while riding his scooter in Forest Hills was killed by a bullet likely meant for someone else, police sources said Sunday. Victim Zhiwen Yan’s grief-stricken widow sat at her living room table in Middle Village, wishing she and her husband had more time. “My husband wakes up every day and just works,” Eva Zhao said through a ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Father Tries to Save Son Crushed to Death in NYC Crash Outside Family Home

A father rushed to save his 48-year-old son Saturday, crushed to death between two cars in the aftermath of a chain-reaction crash in a Brooklyn neighborhood. Police said the victim was detailing a car outside his parents' Canarsie home on East 89th Street around 9:30 a.m. when a driver struck a double parked car. According to the preliminary investigation, the force of the crash sent the car into two other cars parked on the street, pinning the man between them.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Woman Discovered to be Dead at Well Known Club in Queens

A woman died at a Queens bar that has had previous run-ins with the law. The New York Post reports that employees discovered the woman to be unresponsive and unconscious inside the Cinderella Lounge at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The workers drove her to Flushing Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at around 4:20 a.m.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy