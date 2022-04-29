ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff Judd to discuss separate deadly shooting, drug trafficking arrests in Polk County

 2 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give an update Friday morning on two separate arrests made in Lake Wales, including one involving...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Lake Wales, FL
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Tampa, FL
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Grady Judd
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
