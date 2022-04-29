The Morning News: Early Voting, Broadband, AAUP vs UNC

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Raleigh, N.C. — A Princeton University redistricting expert who assisted North Carolina judges in a review of voting maps isn't believed to have manipulated data when analyzing maps in another state, according to a university official. "Based on an initial review conducted after the Congressional Redistricting Commission completed its...
Raleigh, N.C. — Members of the Wake County Board of Commissioners are considering giving themselves a 132% pay increase and promoting their job to a full-time position. Right now, being a county commissioner is a part-time job that pays more than $28,000 a year, according to the a presentation from the board.
Comments / 0