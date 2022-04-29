South Carolina grandmother wins $300,000 using ages of grandkids

April 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified grandmother from South Carolina won $300,000 playing the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren.

The grandmother had purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Circle K store and used the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 while also adding the power-up option.

The woman told lottery officials that she has been using the ages of her grandkids on and off this year.

She knew she had a winning ticket but didn't know for how much. The grandmother scanned her ticket at the store and was greeted with the message "Claim at Lottery" as the Circle K could only pay her $500.

"It was very surprising and exciting," she said.

The grandmother said she is going to save her winnings. The odds of winning $300,000 from a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket are 1 in 1,405,438.

Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina won $375,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped by a convenience store to buy candy.