South Carolina grandmother wins $300,000 using ages of grandkids

By Wade Sheridan
 2 days ago
April 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified grandmother from South Carolina won $300,000 playing the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren.

The grandmother had purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Circle K store and used the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 while also adding the power-up option.

The woman told lottery officials that she has been using the ages of her grandkids on and off this year.

She knew she had a winning ticket but didn't know for how much. The grandmother scanned her ticket at the store and was greeted with the message "Claim at Lottery" as the Circle K could only pay her $500.

"It was very surprising and exciting," she said.

The grandmother said she is going to save her winnings. The odds of winning $300,000 from a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket are 1 in 1,405,438.

Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina won $375,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped by a convenience store to buy candy.

Tina Brown
2d ago

Congratulations make sure you donate some of your winning and thank God for providing you with that great amount of money. Don't over spend!!!

Charli Lockett
2d ago

Congrats to gramdma!! People saying what she needs to do with it. Smh. How many have given a bottle of water to the homeless? Stop telling people what they need to do with THEIR money.

Anita Atwood
2d ago

Love to you Grandma Granny. Great win! Use them money on you take care of you now! You owe it to yourself🤗❤️🙂🙏

